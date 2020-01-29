Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STL. Stephens boosted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of STL opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.39. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $22.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.05 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

In other news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $98,605.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 585,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 147,937 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

