Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Sterling Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sterling Bancorp to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

STL opened at $20.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

STL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $28.00 target price on Sterling Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $98,605.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

