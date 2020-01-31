Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Short Interest Update

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,610,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the December 31st total of 9,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $98,605.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STL. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth $50,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 98.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 118.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.14. 30,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,833. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $22.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.05 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

