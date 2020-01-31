Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) vs. City (NYSE:CHCO) Financial Survey

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) and City (NASDAQ:CHCO) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Dividends

Sterling Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. City pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Sterling Bancorp pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. City pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. City has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. City is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and City’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp 31.85% 9.97% 1.43% City 29.76% 13.96% 1.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sterling Bancorp and City, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 0 7 0 3.00 City 0 3 0 0 2.00

Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $26.08, indicating a potential upside of 27.17%. City has a consensus price target of $79.75, indicating a potential upside of 3.02%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than City.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.2% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of City shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of City shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and City’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $1.33 billion 3.11 $427.04 million $2.07 9.91 City $224.46 million 5.62 $70.00 million $5.16 15.00

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than City. Sterling Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats City on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds. It originates various loans that comprise residential and commercial mortgage loans; commercial and industrial, asset-based, payroll finance, warehouse, factored receivables, equipment finance, public sector, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as homeowner loans, home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, and personal unsecured loans; and acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, the company engages in the third-party provider to sell mutual funds and annuities; and provision of annuity and wealth management products. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 106 full-service retail and commercial financial centers, which comprise 24 offices are located in Nassau County, 22 in Suffolk County, 14 in Queens County, 12 in Westchester County, 11 in Kings County, 8 in Rockland County, 6 in Orange County, 3 in New York City, and 2 in Bronx County, as well as 1 office each in Sullivan, Ulster, and Putnam Counties in New York; and 1 office in Bergen County, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in Montebello, New York.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of a residence; first-lien home equity loans; consumer loans that are secured and unsecured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services, as well as automated-teller-machine, interactive-teller-machine, mobile banking, and debit card services. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated through a network of 86 branches in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio. City Holding Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.