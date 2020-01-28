Sterling Bancorp (SBT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $33.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.40 million.

NASDAQ:SBT opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio