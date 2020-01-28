Sterling Bancorp to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:STL)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group set a $28.00 price objective on Sterling Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NYSE:STL opened at $20.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $22.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.05 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $98,605.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 81,732 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 16,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 251,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

