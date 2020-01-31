Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.73

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.73 and traded as high as $14.05. Sterling Construction shares last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 18,201 shares.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

STRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Construction from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $373.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $291.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.50 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 1,216.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 15,412 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

Featured Article: Commodities