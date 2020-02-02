Sterlite Industries India (NYSE:SLT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.27

Sterlite Industries India Limited (NYSE:SLT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.27 and traded as high as $26.62. Sterlite Industries India shares last traded at $26.62, with a volume of 100 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.27.

About Sterlite Industries India (NYSE:SLT)

Sterlite Industries (India) Limited (Sterlite) is a non-ferrous metals and mining company. The Company operates in three segments: Copper, Phosphoric Acid and other business segment. Copper consists of manufacturing of copper cathode, continuous cast copper rod, anode slime and dore. The other business segment consists of Aluminium Foils.

