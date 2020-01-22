Steven J. Insoft Sells 50,000 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,053,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:OHI opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day moving average is $40.90. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8,172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,386,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,731 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 225.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,751,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,995,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,492 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3,024.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,050,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,907,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,351,000 after acquiring an additional 600,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.23.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

