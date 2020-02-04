Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives $40.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of Steven Madden stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $38.64. 994,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,401. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $44.79.

In other news, President Amelia Varela sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $282,816.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 144,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,402,070.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 3,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $144,643.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,652 shares in the company, valued at $496,724.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,992,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $407,160,000 after acquiring an additional 248,673 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 1,043.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,437,000 after acquiring an additional 683,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,985,000 after acquiring an additional 23,703 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 475,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 191,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

