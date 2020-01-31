Stewart Butterfield Sells 2,500 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $50,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,369.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $53,875.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $55,925.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $56,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $56,600.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $58,025.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $57,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $59,800.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $58,325.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $56,525.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $54,350.00.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $20.64 on Friday. Slack has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.04.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Slack by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Slack by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Slack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Slack in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Slack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Slack from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.05.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

