Stewart Gilliland Purchases 5,000 Shares of C&C Group Plc (LON:CCR) Stock

C&C Group Plc (LON:CCR) insider Stewart Gilliland bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 374 ($4.92) per share, for a total transaction of £18,700 ($24,598.79).

LON CCR opened at GBX 366 ($4.81) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,506.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 396.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 263.91. C&C Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 296 ($3.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 443.27 ($5.83).

CCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital increased their target price on shares of C&C Group from GBX 406 ($5.34) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 310 ($4.08) price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ciders under the Magners, Bulmers, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyder's, Hornsby's, Blackthorn, Olde English, Addlestones, Montano, Chaplin & Cork's, K, Natch, Special VAT, and Taunton Traditional brands; and beers under the Tennent's Lager, Tennent's Black T, Caledonia Best, Heverlee, Clonmel 1650, Tennent's Beer Aged with Whisky Oak, Menabrea, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and Roundstone Irish Ale brands.

