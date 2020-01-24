STH CRS Elect ENGNR (ASX:SXE) Shares Up 5.9%

STH CRS Elect ENGNR (ASX:SXE)’s stock price shot up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.64 ($0.45) and last traded at A$0.63 ($0.45), 514,403 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.60 ($0.42).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $153.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.58.

STH CRS Elect ENGNR Company Profile (ASX:SXE)

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited provides electrical, instrumentation, communication, and maintenance services in Australia, South America, and the Caribbean. The company's Electrical and Instrumentation (E&I) Construction division installs and commissions greenfield and brownfield upgrade projects in metropolitan, remote, and challenging environments.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?