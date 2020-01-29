Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Short Interest Update

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SF. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.60.

NYSE:SF traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,586. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $46.78 and a 1 year high of $65.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day moving average of $58.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Richard J. Himelfarb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,167.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,466 shares in the company, valued at $11,285,697.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,064 shares of company stock worth $2,755,557. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 22.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 102,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

