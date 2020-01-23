Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) SVP Sells $650,700.00 in Stock

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) SVP Richard J. Himelfarb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,167.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SF stock opened at $63.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day moving average of $58.26. Stifel Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $46.36 and a 12-month high of $65.24.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.53 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 13.55%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on SF. ValuEngine lowered Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 46,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 144.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 249,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 147,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 26.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 18,432 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?