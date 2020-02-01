Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $66.67 and last traded at $64.31, with a volume of 243386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.69.

The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $944.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.35 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS.

SF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.60.

In other news, SVP Richard J. Himelfarb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,167.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allen Brautigam sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $59,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,726.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,064 shares of company stock worth $2,755,557 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,492,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,625,000 after purchasing an additional 33,259 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 627,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,007,000 after purchasing an additional 68,507 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 394,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,618,000 after acquiring an additional 88,974 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 249,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 147,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 245,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,869,000 after acquiring an additional 62,499 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.41.

About Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

