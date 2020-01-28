Stifel Financial (SF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.53 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Shares of SF stock opened at $61.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.33. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $46.78 and a 12-month high of $65.24.

SF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.60.

In other news, SVP Richard J. Himelfarb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $607,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,304,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allen Brautigam sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $59,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,726.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,064 shares of company stock worth $2,755,557 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio