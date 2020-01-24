Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $104.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered Abbott Laboratories from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Abbott Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Abbott Laboratories from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.20.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.40. 4,218,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,909,104. The stock has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $92.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

