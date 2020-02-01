Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $275.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VRTX. Raymond James cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $3.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.05. 3,354,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,389. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $163.68 and a fifty-two week high of $239.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $9,679,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $586,548.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,486.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,316 shares of company stock worth $26,255,149 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 777,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,689,000 after buying an additional 39,435 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,532,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

