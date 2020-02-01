Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $36.00

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s previous close.

YETI has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Yeti in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $38.00 price target on shares of Yeti and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Yeti from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yeti presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Yeti stock opened at $36.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.34. Yeti has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.92.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Yeti had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 152.95%. The business had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Yeti will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ryan R. Seiders sold 1,462,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $42,419,779.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 18,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $547,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,461,171 shares of company stock valued at $71,643,395 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Yeti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Yeti by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 38,457 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Yeti by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 130,515 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Yeti by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Yeti by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 49.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

