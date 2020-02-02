Stifel Nicolaus Increases Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $205.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America set a $202.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

Shares of DECK opened at $190.91 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $125.40 and a 52 week high of $199.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $483,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,216.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,320. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 16,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 17,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

