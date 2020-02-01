Stifel Nicolaus Increases Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $480.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $405.00 to $480.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LMT. Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $430.81.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $7.78 on Thursday, hitting $428.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,831. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $287.79 and a 12 month high of $438.99. The company has a market capitalization of $122.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $408.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.3% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 35.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 89,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,170 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.6% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.8% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

