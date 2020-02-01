Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AHCO. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AdaptHealth has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,086. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $13.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $406.25 million, a P/E ratio of 102.08, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.18.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

