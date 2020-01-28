Stifel Nicolaus Raises Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $4.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AR. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an equal rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.25 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.73.

Shares of AR stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174,574. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $559.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $10.66.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.92 million. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 20.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $382,531.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 51.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Antero Resources by 48.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Antero Resources by 116.1% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 13,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Antero Resources by 180.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations

