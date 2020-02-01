Stifel Nicolaus Raises Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $100.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.70.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded down $6.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.81. 1,709,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,261. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.51 and its 200-day moving average is $64.28. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $374.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 12,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $910,401.91. Also, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,138,080.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,133. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 481,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,832,000 after buying an additional 48,910 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 39,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

