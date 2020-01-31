Stifel Nicolaus Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $250.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s previous close.

SYK has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.45.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $3.59 on Wednesday, hitting $210.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,105. Stryker has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $223.45. The company has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.10 and a 200-day moving average of $211.48.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,333,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $279,951,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

