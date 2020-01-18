Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $23.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COHU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cohu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of COHU stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.15. 229,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,251. The firm has a market cap of $989.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.47. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cohu will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Pascal Ronde sold 10,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,112.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cohu by 985.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 566.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

