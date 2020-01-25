Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Hold Rating for Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $119.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.86.

PG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,507,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,234,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $311.70 billion, a PE ratio of 74.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $92.97 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.06.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $6,200,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,415,379.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,247,348 shares of company stock worth $154,656,137 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 30,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 178.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 26.2% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 987,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,271,000 after purchasing an additional 204,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index