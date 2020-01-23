Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $9.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Ardmore Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Fearnley Fonds cut Ardmore Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ardmore Shipping from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of NYSE ASC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 16,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,111. The firm has a market cap of $238.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,942 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 40,215 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 240,530 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 40,250 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

