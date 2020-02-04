Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $62.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a sell rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,609,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,538. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.94. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 61.26%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $302,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,666.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,263 shares of company stock valued at $16,051,228 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,267.8% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 115,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 110,920 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $992,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,952 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

