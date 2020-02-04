Stingray Digitl (RAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$76.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$78.50 million.

