Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake Sells 36,641 Shares

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $896,971.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $917,540.72.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Katrina Lake sold 44,362 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $1,121,914.98.

On Monday, December 16th, Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $948,269.08.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Katrina Lake sold 33,334 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $721,347.76.

On Monday, November 18th, Katrina Lake sold 33,333 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $732,992.67.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Katrina Lake sold 100,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $2,382,000.00.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.41. Stitch Fix Inc has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 97.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 3.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $563,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $2,750,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SFIX. TheStreet raised Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

