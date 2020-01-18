Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) COO Mike C. Smith Sells 15,000 Shares

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) COO Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $370,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,526,107.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SFIX opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06, a P/E/G ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.41. Stitch Fix Inc has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $37.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 562.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,605,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,361,000 after buying an additional 2,212,289 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,467,000 after buying an additional 313,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,808,000 after buying an additional 69,428 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 558,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 394,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 540,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

