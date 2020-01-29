Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives $29.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.69.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFIX. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $37.72. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.70, a PEG ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 3.29.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $329,850.00. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $721,347.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,183.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 335,954 shares of company stock worth $8,300,037. 47.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $695,000. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $5,068,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after buying an additional 20,939 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $563,000. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet