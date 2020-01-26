STM Group (LON:STM) Earning Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about STM Group (LON:STM) has trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. STM Group earned a news sentiment score of -1.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of STM Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

STM stock opened at GBX 31.40 ($0.41) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. STM Group has a 12 month low of GBX 22.25 ($0.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 59.90 ($0.79). The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 million and a P/E ratio of 3.83.

STM Group Company Profile

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Jersey, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Corporate Trustee Services, Pensions, Life Assurance, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

