STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €27.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €26.44 ($30.75).

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €27.74 ($32.26) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €24.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is €19.69. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($24.94).

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

