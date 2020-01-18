STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) received a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €26.28 ($30.55).

EPA STM opened at €25.16 ($29.26) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €23.89 and a 200-day moving average of €19.34. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($24.94).

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

