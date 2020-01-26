STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Barclays

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €32.00 ($37.21) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STM. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.44 ($30.75).

STM stock opened at €27.74 ($32.26) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of €19.69. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($24.94).

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

