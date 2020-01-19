STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €27.50 by Credit Suisse Group

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.30% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €26.28 ($30.55).

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at €25.16 ($29.26) on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($24.94). The company has a fifty day moving average of €23.89 and a 200-day moving average of €19.34.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Recommended Story: Liquidity