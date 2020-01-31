STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €31.50 by Credit Suisse Group

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €31.50 ($36.63) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($29.65) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €26.86 ($31.23).

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at €26.52 ($30.84) on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($24.94). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €20.03.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

