STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Cowen

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its price target upped by Cowen from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STM. Robert W. Baird upgraded STMicroelectronics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.04.

STM traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $30.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,722,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,199. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.43.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STMicroelectronics news, insider Ascough Graham 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,083 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth about $301,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth about $3,489,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,108,379 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $21,436,000 after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. 3.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

