STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $30.00, but opened at $30.04. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $30.35, with a volume of 412,909 shares changing hands.

The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

STM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

In related news, insider Ascough Graham 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,407 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 36,493 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,467 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 81,825 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. 3.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.43.

About STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

