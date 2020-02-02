Stobart Group (LON:STOB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $96.80

Stobart Group Ltd (LON:STOB) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 96.80 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 102 ($1.34), with a volume of 1414856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.40 ($1.29).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Stobart Group from GBX 124 ($1.63) to GBX 129 ($1.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Stobart Group from GBX 174 ($2.29) to GBX 168 ($2.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Stobart Group from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $382.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 109.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 117.20.

In other Stobart Group news, insider David J. B. Shearer purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £121,000 ($159,168.64).

Stobart Group Company Profile (LON:STOB)

Stobart Group Limited is engaged in infrastructure and support service businesses operating in the biomass energy, aviation and railway maintenance sectors, as well as has investments in a national property and logistics portfolio. Its segments are Energy, Aviation, Rail, Infrastructure and Investments.

