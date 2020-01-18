Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Brookfield Property Partners Put Options (NASDAQ:BPY)

Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,722 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,732% compared to the average volume of 94 put options.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPY opened at $19.86 on Friday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BPY shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 4.8% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,196,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,585,000 after purchasing an additional 100,478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 54.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,460,000 after purchasing an additional 530,635 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,458,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 87.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 641,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 300,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource America Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 73,461 shares in the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?

