Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 19,437 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,187% compared to the average volume of 850 call options.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.25 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.47.

AGNC opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 84.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.70%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis purchased 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $125,097.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

