Stock Traders Buy High Volume of CommVault Systems Put Options (NASDAQ:CVLT)

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,406 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,091% compared to the typical daily volume of 129 put options.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 647 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $32,466.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,374,278. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Al Bunte sold 117,296 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,684,164.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 525,027 shares in the company, valued at $25,442,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,332 shares of company stock worth $5,786,317 over the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 2,088.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

CVLT traded up $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.47. 1,405,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,899. CommVault Systems has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $69.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -580.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.20.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $167.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CommVault Systems will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

