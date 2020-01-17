Stock Traders Buy High Volume of DENTSPLY SIRONA Call Options (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,074 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,032% compared to the typical volume of 238 call options.

XRAY stock opened at $60.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $962.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $600,119.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,659.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 466.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.77.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

