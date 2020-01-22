Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Omnicom Group Call Options (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 891 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 791% compared to the average volume of 100 call options.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 463 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $35,715.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 507.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,465,000 after buying an additional 1,646,082 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,998 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 497.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 407,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 339,283 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,237,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,471,000 after purchasing an additional 338,141 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 147.6% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 562,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,090,000 after purchasing an additional 335,315 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMC. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $84.00 target price on Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

OMC stock opened at $80.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $71.75 and a 52-week high of $85.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.22%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

