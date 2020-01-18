Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,411 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,978% compared to the average daily volume of 116 put options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GDS shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie started coverage on GDS in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GDS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $54.90 on Friday. GDS has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $55.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -107.65 and a beta of 3.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GDS had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $149.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GDS will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 132,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after buying an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the third quarter valued at $56,112,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 53.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 225.6% in the third quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after buying an additional 183,551 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

