Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Yeti Call Options (NYSE:YETI)

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 29,456 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 967% compared to the average daily volume of 2,761 call options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, December 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Yeti from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Yeti and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

YETI opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Yeti has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $38.11.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.35 million. Yeti had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 152.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Yeti will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 18,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $547,636.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,021,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,435,983 shares of company stock valued at $70,736,627. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yeti by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yeti by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,597,000 after acquiring an additional 902,859 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yeti by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,653,000 after acquiring an additional 478,630 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yeti by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 686,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,216,000 after acquiring an additional 283,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yeti during the 3rd quarter worth $7,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

